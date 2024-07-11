The food and drink company is well known for a range of products including Kit Kat, Smarties, Nesquik and Nescafe coffee.

Nestle has axed several products from its range recently.

In November last year, Nestle revealed it was discontinuing its Caramac and Animal Bars much to the disappointment of fans.

Then in February (2024), Nestle revealed it was cutting Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars from its range of products.

While shoppers learnt in June Nestle's limited edition Yorkie Orange chocolate bars - first launched in the UK back in 2021 - had also been discontinued.

Nestle confirms white chocolate Crunch bar has been discontinued

Now Nestle has confirmed its white chocolate Crunch Blanc bars have also been axed from its range and there are "no current plans to bring them back".

One fan took to social media on Tuesday (July 9) asking if they would ever see the Crunch bar in UK stores again.

The person, posting a picture of the chocolate bar on X (formerly Twitter), said: "@NestleCare will you ever sell this in stores please. Can only find online at expensive prices."

Hi Michelle, these were discontinued in the UK a while back and unfortunately we have no current plans to bring them back. We'll be sure to let our team know that you miss them though! 🙂 — Nestlé Consumer Care (@NestleCare) July 9, 2024

To which a spokesperson from Nestle responded: "These were discontinued in the UK a while back and unfortunately we have no current plans to bring them back.

"We'll be sure to let our team know that you miss them though!"

Nestle has been contacted for further comment.

It's not all been bad news for Nestle fans, however, with the company releasing a number of new products in 2024.

Last month Nestle revealed the launch of the new KitKat Chunky Crunchy Double Chocolate.

Prior to that shoppers in the UK have been treated to a range of other new products including a white chocolate KitKat and several new Aero flavours including Strawberry and choco-hazelnut.