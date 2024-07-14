The attraction is currently closed as it undergoes a £3 million revamp before it reopens to the public in spring next year.

The farm’s northern animal barn has now been demolished and Torfaen Borough Council planners have granted the council permission to build a replacement on the same concrete pad base.

It will measure approximately 44 metres by 11m, with a smaller 11m by 9m extension to the north. It would have a total height of 8.4m from its lowest ground level.

Permission has also been given for new animal housings and structures of various scales across the site including chicken and rabbit walkthroughs, horse stable, pig pens, turkey houses, isolation housing, ferret and tortoise housings, silos, storage containers, honey and ice cream huts, and a potting house.

Some will involve the construction of new concreate pads while others will be relocated onto existing pads.