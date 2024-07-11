Using the average monthly Google searches for terms relating to living and moving to certain locations Compare the Market has come up with a list of the top 10 most desirable places to live in the UK.

Introducing the list, the comparison site said: "If you’ve ever dreamed of leaving your old life behind and starting fresh in a new city, you’re not alone.

"The appeal of a fresh start is something many of us feel at some point in our lives. Whether you’ve landed a new job, you’re craving better weather, or just looking for a change of pace, there are many reasons to relocate to a different city – or even country.

"But with so many options available, which locations are the most desirable of all?"

The most desired places to live in the UK

The most desirable places to live in the UK, according to Compare the Market, are:

London Derby Stoke on Trent Birmingham Liverpool Wolverhampton Bradford Manchester Newport Sunderland

What makes Newport one of the UK's most desirable places to live

On average around 16,510 people a month head to Google for information about moving to, or living in Newport - the ninth most in the country only behind the likes of London, Birmingham and Manchester.

London is the most desirable place to live, according to Compare the Market, with an average monthly search volume of 36,880.

Newport is one of just seven cities in Wales but is quite small - you can walk from one end of the city centre to the other in around 10 minutes, according to Visit Wales.

But despite its small size, it "offers so much", Visit Wales adds.

Visit Wales says: "You can walk from one end of Newport’s compact city centre to the other in little more than 10 minutes - or a lot longer if you stop at the cathedral, museum and art gallery, and traditional covered market.

"There’s also lots of interesting public art, including a statue that commemorates Newport’s ‘Supertramp’ poet, WH Davies, the man who wrote the immortal lines, ‘What is this life if, full of care, we have no time to stand and stare.’

"Newport Medieval Ship was discovered during the construction of the Riverfront Theatre. People can now visit the project, which after 16 years of conservation is almost complete."

When it comes to entertainment, there's also a 2,000-capacity music venue and the Riverfront’s 500-seat theatre which presents a mix of comedy, opera, dance, music and drama, with a pleasant café-bar and an outdoor terrace that spills onto the banks of the River Usk.