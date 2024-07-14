The South Wales Argus were invited along on Wednesday afternoon for a special tour of the new facility before it opens.

The transformation into a soft play has been ongoing since April, in preparation for opening day on Monday, just in time for the summer holidays to begin.

The soft play area launch is located in Newport Market and facilitated by LoftCo, and has space for young children and babies alike, as well as access to refreshments and Newport Market's unique street food stalls.

Jungle Play's main soft play area (Image: NQ)We began our tour in the main soft play area, which is covered in raised rat runs with lots of spaces for children to explore over three levels on one side and two on the other.

The other key elements we explored were Jungle Party - a private area where children can celebrate birthdays with food, drinks and play included as part of a birthday package at around £15 a person.

Jungle Baby will be the sensory soft play area (with the soft play being moved from its original location) to another unit which will expand into a sensory area, with additional soft play and story time corner and a ‘quiet room’ which can be used for nappy changing. This will be a private area.

Jungle Baby offers a quiet space for children under two (Image: NQ)Next door to Jungle Baby is the mini-library, which will be heavily stocked with lots of children's books to help keep the little ones occupied if they're not on the soft play.

Tables opting for Jungle Play at Newport Market will have QR codes, so guests can order from the food court and the bar for drinks. Many of the food traders are releasing ‘kids menus’ to accommodate.

Jungle Play includes an area where parents can relax while their children have fun, with access to Newport Market's food stalls (Image: NQ)

How do I book, and how much?

Booking will be available online via the Newport Market website, or guests can turn up and pay upon entry, but this will be subject to availability.

Each booking for Jungle Play will last for one hour and allow access to both Jungle Play and Jungle Baby.

Off Peak – Weekday/Term time Rate

Toddlers (Under 2): £1.95

Children (2+ years): £4.95

Peak times – Weekend/School and Bank Holiday Rate

Toddlers (Under 2): £2.95

Children (2+ years): £5.95

Two adults can enter free per child, and any further adults will have to pay £1.95.

Any local groups wishing to use the space for baby and toddler classes are advised to contact events@newport-market.co.uk.