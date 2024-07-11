Around 63 organisations and individuals have come together to form a local coalition in Newport for the Homewards programme - a five-year programme working towards ending homelessness across six locations. Homewards said substantial work has taken place "to lay the foundations and set each area up for success."

Amanda Berry OBE, CEO at The Royal Foundation, said: “Over the last year we have been working in partnership with six locations across the UK, bringing people and organisations together to create the foundations on which to build long-term change.

The Prince of Wales is marking the first anniversary of his ambitious homelessness project (Image: David Davies/PA)

"Inspired by our belief that is possible to end homelessness, we are already demonstrating what can be achieved if we all work together."

The local coalition of 63 organisations and individuals, includes members such as Newport City Council and Mercure Hotel.

In the second year of the programme for the six Homewards locations (Aberdeen, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, Lambeth, Newport, Northern Ireland and Sheffield), the team will "turn collaboration into action."

Attendees at the Homewards Newport consultation in Newport Market, from sectors including housing and social care. (Image: Homewards)

The focus for Newport will be to "look at employment and skills pathways and better use of data, alongside working with a small number of specific high-risk groups."

Homewards has said it was inspired by success stories in countries like Finland and projects in the UK to show that by working together, "we can change the narrative, galvanise momentum, and drive forward lasting change to end homelessness for good".

Homewards has said that in Newport, "new opportunities are being planned with a local construction company providing training and paid jobs for people with lived experience."

To change the system and shift mindsets around homelessness in Newport, the programme has delivered training on "trauma-informed support for 100+ of those working on the front line of homelessness."

A homelessness football tournament is being planned for later this year for people with lived experience to spotlight their role in driving change.

The coalition has highlighted the power of support and community.

Those from Homewards Newport that joined the consultation in Newport Market. (Image: Homewards)

Matt Downie, chief executive of Homewards' sector partner, Crisis, said: “More and more people are being forced into homelessness – whether sofa surfing, squeezing into temporary accommodation or sleeping on the streets.

"Yet it is not inevitable.

"With the right approach and ambition, we can end it."

Prince William will also feature in an ITV documentary about Homewards, due to air in Autumn 2024.