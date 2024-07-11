POLICE have issued a dispersal order in Newport in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour, as reports of anti-social behaviour rise in one area.
The 48-hour dispersal order came into effect in the Bettws housing estate at 8.18pm on Wednesday, July 10, and will remain in place until Friday, July 12 at 8.18pm, after multiple reports of anti-social behaviour.
Gwent Police said the dispersal order covers the following locations:
-
Tone Road
-
Tone Close
-
Bettws Shopping Centre
-
Monnow Way
-
Bettws Social Club
-
Lambourne Way
-
Leach Close
-
Lambourne Crescent
-
Blackwater Close
-
Wye Crescent
-
Helford Square
-
Bettws Library
-
Bettws Community Centre
-
The Nightingale pub
‼️ A dispersal order covering the Bettws estate is in place for 48 hours following several reports of anti-social behaviour.— Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) July 10, 2024
It came into effect at 8.18pm today, 10 July, and will remain in place until 8.18pm, Friday 12 July, covering the area on this map.
(Source: Google Maps) pic.twitter.com/7lrksKs4zI
Dispersal orders give officers the power to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed or distressed, or if officers think their behaviour may lead to anti-social behaviour.
After being warned once and moved, groups that return to the area who are "likely to contribute to disorder" will face being arrested.
