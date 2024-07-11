The 48-hour dispersal order came into effect in the Bettws housing estate at 8.18pm on Wednesday, July 10, and will remain in place until Friday, July 12 at 8.18pm, after multiple reports of anti-social behaviour.

Gwent Police said the dispersal order covers the following locations:

Tone Road

Tone Close

Bettws Shopping Centre

Monnow Way

Bettws Social Club

Lambourne Way

Leach Close

Lambourne Crescent

Blackwater Close

Wye Crescent

Helford Square

Bettws Library

Bettws Community Centre

The Nightingale pub

‼️ A dispersal order covering the Bettws estate is in place for 48 hours following several reports of anti-social behaviour.



It came into effect at 8.18pm today, 10 July, and will remain in place until 8.18pm, Friday 12 July, covering the area on this map.



(Source: Google Maps) pic.twitter.com/7lrksKs4zI — Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) July 10, 2024

Dispersal orders give officers the power to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed or distressed, or if officers think their behaviour may lead to anti-social behaviour.

After being warned once and moved, groups that return to the area who are "likely to contribute to disorder" will face being arrested.