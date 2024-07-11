A builder by trade, Bledi Memaci, 26, was working for a criminal gang at the property on Abertillery’s Adam Street.

The house had been converted into a “sophisticated” cannabis factory capable of producing drugs worth £58,000 on the street, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Memaci was arrested on May 24 during a police raid.

The defendant pleaded guilty to producing the class B drug and was jailed for 12 months.

Judge Hywel James ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis and the growing equipment.

Memaci faces deportation to his native Albania once he is released from prison.