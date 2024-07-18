STUCK for where to eat? Here are three Asian restaurants in Monmouthshire awarded a '4' food hygiene rating in 2024.
These three restaurants are perfect if you want to satisfy your craving for Asian food, prefer to dine-in, and want to find a clean restaurant to visit.
Gurkha Corner
A restaurant specialising in Nepalese cuisine, Gurkha Corner on Nevill Street was awarded a '4' food hygiene rating on May 24, 2024.
The team were given a score of 'good' for their cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety.
They were also awarded a score of 'generally satisfactory' for their hygienic handling of food.
Address: 10 Nevill Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, NP7 5AD
Cuisine: Nepalese, can cater for those who follow vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free diets.
Dine-in? Visitors can eat in or takeaway
Dil Indian Restaurant
Dil Indian Restaurant on Bridge Street in Usk was awarded a '4' food hygiene rating on May 20, 2024.
The team were awarded a very positive score of 'very good' for the cleanliness and condition of facilities.
However, the hygiene inspectors found Dil Indian Restaurant's hygienic food handling and management of food safety, 'generally satisfactory.'
Address: 6a Bridge Street, Usk, Monmouthshire, NP15 1BG
Cuisine: Indian, can cater for those who follow a vegetarian diet.
Dine-in? Visitors can eat in or takeaway
Knight Of Bengal
Knight of Bengal on Newport Road in Caldicot was awarded a '4' food hygiene rating on March 20, 2024.
The team were awarded a score of 'good' for their hygienic handling of food and building and management of food safety.
The team also received a 'generally satisfactory' rating for the cleanliness and condition of facilities.
Address: 60 Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire, NP26 4BR
Cuisine: Indian, can cater for those who follow vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free diets.
Dine-in? Visitors can eat in or takeaway
