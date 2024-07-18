These three restaurants are perfect if you want to satisfy your craving for Asian food, prefer to dine-in, and want to find a clean restaurant to visit.

'4' food hygiene rating (Image: Food Standards Agency)

Gurkha Corner

A restaurant specialising in Nepalese cuisine, Gurkha Corner on Nevill Street was awarded a '4' food hygiene rating on May 24, 2024.

The team were given a score of 'good' for their cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety.

Gurkha Corner restaurant on Neville Street (Image: Google Maps)

They were also awarded a score of 'generally satisfactory' for their hygienic handling of food.

Address: 10 Nevill Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, NP7 5AD

Cuisine: Nepalese, can cater for those who follow vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free diets.

Dine-in? Visitors can eat in or takeaway

Dil Indian Restaurant

Dil Indian Restaurant on Bridge Street in Usk was awarded a '4' food hygiene rating on May 20, 2024.

The team were awarded a very positive score of 'very good' for the cleanliness and condition of facilities.

Dil Indian Restaurant on Bridge Street (Image: Google Maps)

However, the hygiene inspectors found Dil Indian Restaurant's hygienic food handling and management of food safety, 'generally satisfactory.'

Address: 6a Bridge Street, Usk, Monmouthshire, NP15 1BG

Cuisine: Indian, can cater for those who follow a vegetarian diet.

Dine-in? Visitors can eat in or takeaway

Knight Of Bengal

Knight of Bengal on Newport Road in Caldicot was awarded a '4' food hygiene rating on March 20, 2024.

The team were awarded a score of 'good' for their hygienic handling of food and building and management of food safety.

Knight of Bengal restaurant in Caldicot (Image: Google Maps)

The team also received a 'generally satisfactory' rating for the cleanliness and condition of facilities.

Address: 60 Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire, NP26 4BR

Cuisine: Indian, can cater for those who follow vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free diets.

Dine-in? Visitors can eat in or takeaway