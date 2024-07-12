Children set to start their reception education in September were treated to a unique mealtime experience at Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbran.

For the first time, the nursery pupils and their guardians were invited to have a two-course lunch in the school's dining hall to prepare them for full-time education.

This initiative aimed at familiarising the kids with the cafeteria workers and the area and showcasing the variety of free meals available to Torfaen primary school students as part of the Welsh Government's Universal Free School Meals scheme.

Parents had a chance to see the range of meal options available, including a pasta bar and hot meals.

They watched their youngsters practising important skills like holding plates and utensils, as well as chopping food.

Mariana Griffin, who attended with her son Ioan, expressed her appreciation, stating: "It was wonderful to join our children and experience their first school lunch.

"The food choices were excellent, and my son really enjoyed it."

Emily Hackwood, likewise had reason to be happy as her son, Arthur, has particular food allergies.

She said: "I appreciated the opportunity to speak with staff in person and clarify any concerns I had.

"We can now continue to prepare Arthur for his transition over the summer holidays by adopting the same routine at home so that he can feel comfortable and settled when he starts school in September."

Torfaen Council's catering team pioneered the introduction of Universal Free School Meals to all primary school-aged children in Wales in September 2023.

Cllr Richard Clark, Torfaen Council's executive member for children, families and education, said: "This was a great opportunity for the nursery pupils and parents to see what lunchtimes will be like for them from September and to experience some of the delicious and nutritionally-balanced food provided by our catering service.

"It will hopefully allay any concerns they may or their parents may have had about school lunchtimes.

"Our catering service is always willing to meet with parents at any primary school to discuss meal options and any dietary requirements to ensure every pupil can benefit from Universal Free School Meals."

Parents registering their children for Universal Free School Meals for the first time must fill out a Torfaen catering service form.

In doing so, some children may qualify for a Schools Essentials grant that helps cover the costs of school uniform, P.E kit, and other essential equipment.

For more information on school meals, visit the Torfaen Council website.