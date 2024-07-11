The South Wales Argus, posted on Facebook to inquire about locals' beloved restaurants and cafes.

Preferences spanned the gamut, from cosy breakfast spots to vibrant international cuisines.

Sharon Wilks was one such respondent, commending Morgan's Breakfast & Baguettes on Maendy Square in West Pontnewydd, citing the venue's outstanding service and high-quality food as key attractions.

She said: "Morgan's Breakfast & Baguettes Maendy Square West Pontnewydd... very friendly, great food. Value for money."

Another participant, Angela Hill, lavished praise on Shoboraj on Malpas Road, lauding not just the food but also the remarkable staff.

She enthused: "Shoboraj Malpas Road, food to die for and such amazing staff."

Other popular venues among the respondents included eateries such as Marenghi's on Chepstow Road, The Gate in Llanfrechfa, the Newport Market - with Claire Arnold stating, "Can't choose just one because they are all so blooming amazing," - and Red Fort in Caerleon, which Linda Wells lauded as having "great Indian food."

After listing several options, each respondent had distinct reasons for their selection.

From brilliant prices and fresh food at Shawarma City, as endorsed by Lucy Monica, to the super friendly and welcoming staff at The Green Coffee Lounge in Caerleon as mentioned by Ashley Robertson.

Similarly, the Newport resident Alun Lloyd-Evans optimistically declared, "Vacara's! Best chips in the known universe."

Discussions quickly heated up, with some residents demonstrating nostalgic connections to certain locales.

Margaret Hale referred to Potters as being "stunning every time" and remarked on the outstanding staff, adding, "couldn't ask for better outstanding in every way."

Meanwhile, Sal Harris opened up the discussion, endorsing a burger van in Masglas Industrial Estate, saying, "I know it's not a restaurant or a cafés but Mandy's Burger at Masglas Industrial Estate is fantastic, great food, and good prices the staff are friendly."

The trend continued with Jo Chapman, who stated, "💯 Bar Piazza, Newport," while Earon Plackett-Ward referred to BRAGU as "a little gem!" with "stunning food!"

This lively engagement suggests that the Newport residents are ready to celebrate and support their local eateries.