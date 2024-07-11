A MAN has been charged with threatening a woman with a brick and damaging her car.
Brett Shottle, 43, from Pontypool denied threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place and criminal damage in Cwmbran on February 17, 2023.
The defendant pleaded not guilty after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
Shottle, of Bythway Road, Trevethin is due to go on trial on November 21.
The case is expected to last two days.
He was granted bail.
