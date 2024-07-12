Year 5 students from Clytha Primary School drew inspiration from Newport-born historical figure and sailor, Perce Blackborow, when selecting names for streets in the Royal Victoria Court development.

Perce Blackborow was born in 1894 and at the age of 19, he became a stowaway on the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition, led by Sir Ernest Shackleton.

After being discovered hiding in the crew's lockers three days into the journey, Mr Blackborow was signed on as a steward.

He later played a crucial role aboard the ship, Endurance, which sank in 1915.

The crew had to relocate to Elephant Island, where Mr Blackborow was the first to step foot.

However, during the journey, he suffered severe frostbite, resulting in the amputation of his toes.

Mr Blackborow returned to England in 1917, and lived in Newport until his death in 1949.

Clytha Primary School students honoured his contribution to the historic expedition by naming roads after landmarks on Elephant Island.

The names they selected include 'Cape Yelcho Road', 'Cape Lindsey Road', 'Walker Point Way', and 'Sultan Glacier Close'.

Catherine Dacey, deputy headteacher at Clytha Primary School, talked about how this project helped remember Perce Blackborow.

She said: "This was a fantastic opportunity for our children to be part of the legacy of remembering Perce Blackborow and his incredible story.

"The entrance to the development is actually opposite Lime Close (previously Lime Street) where Perce grew up.

"It will be wonderful to honour and remember him this way, so close to his home."

Gemma Clissett, regional partnerships director at Lovell, praised the children for their presentation of the names.

She said: "We were amazed by their storytelling and passion.

"We take a lot of care at Lovell to invest in our local communities and leave behind a lasting legacy at our developments, so we are very proud to be honouring Perce in this way.

"We would like to thank the children for their hard work on this project, and we are delighted that their street names are now in place at Royal Victoria Court."

The housing development is a collaborative effort by Lovell, Tirion Homes, and the Welsh Government.

It consists of 528 properties, including 264 open market sale homes, 234 homes for rent, and 30 properties for low-cost home ownership.

Royal Victoria Court, off Cardiff Road, features two, three, and four-bedroom houses and one and two-bedroom apartments.

Mark Howells, group housing director for Tirion Homes, added: "Perce Blackborow's story is one of perseverance, of endurance and inspiration.

"We are delighted that alongside the pupils of Clytha Primary School, we have been able to honour Perce at Royal Victoria Court with street names.

"Thank you to the children of Clytha Primary School for their enthusiasm and passion in helping us to build the community at Royal Victoria Court."

The development is open seven days a week, from 10am to 5pm.

Information on the properties can be found on Lovell's website or by phone at 01633 928 856.