The National Theatre has announced details of the 35-member cast for the acclaimed play, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Michael Morpurgo.

The large cast includes Rianna Ash, Alexander Ballinger, Diany Bandza, Eloise Beaumont-Wood, Ike Bennett, and Haydn Burke.

Other members include Sophie Cartman, Jo Castleton, Owen Dagnall, Alexandra Donnachie, Felicity Donnelly, and Tom Gilbey.

Thomas Goodridge, Karl Haynes, Robin Hayward, Michael Larcombe, Matthew Lawrence, and Madeleine Leslay also join the crew.

The cast is rounded out by Jack Lord, Damian Lynch, Lewis McBean, Chris Milford, Jordan Paris, Anne-Marie Piazza, Tea Poldervaart, Lucy Thorburn, Gareth Radcliffe, Daniel Rock, Tom Sturgess, Alistair So, Simon Stanhope, Gun Suen, Sally Swanson, Chris Williams, and Rafe Young.

War Horse, adapted by Nick Stafford and originally directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, has become one of the biggest successes of the National Theatre.

The heartwarming tale of Albert and his horse named Joey, against the backdrop of the First World War, has been hailed for its emotive storyline and groundbreaking puppetry work from South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company.

Since its premiere in 2007, it has bagged more than 25 major awards and drawn in audiences, with at least 8.3 million people having seen it across the globe.

War Horse is scheduled to have its run at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff from October 15 to October 25, 2025.

For this production, Tom Morris has led creative development with Katie Henry as the revival director.

It features designs by Rae Smith, puppet design by Adrian Kohler, and additional music by Adrian Sutton.

The tour marks 110 years since the start of the First World War and also celebrates the 40th anniversary of the novel’s publication, which has since sold more than 35 million copies worldwide.

Fans can visit the War Horse On Stage website for tickets and more information on the show.