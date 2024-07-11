Samuel McIlveen, 32, from Newport has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "McIlveen, 32, from Newport, received a prison sentence of 46 weeks for actual bodily harm.

Samuel McIlveen, 32, from Newport (Image: Gwent Police)

"He has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison in May and is now being recalled to prison."

Those with more information about his whereabouts are advised to call 999, quoting log reference 2400195522.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.