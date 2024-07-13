Shay Williams, 20, was acting as a boss in a crime gang supplying cocaine and cannabis on the streets of Newport.

The city’s crown court heard that the defendant was a keen sportsman who represented Hartridge RFC.

References were provided by the Newport club and his team’s coach which were submitted by Williams’ barrister David Pinnell.

The judge, Recorder David Payne, told the defendant: “Rugby is something you are plainly good at.

“You are praised for your dedication, discipline and teamwork and described as being too nice and talented a young man to continue to walk down the wrong path.”

Tabitha Walker, prosecuting, said Williams was spotted by plainclothes police on May 7 carrying out a suspected drug deal in the Somerton area of the city.

He fled from the officers into a house but was soon arrested.

Police seized cocaine, cannabis, £205 cash and an iPhone.

“There were a substantial amount of messages on the phone which showed the defendant directing others,” Miss Walker added.

Williams, of George Lansbury Drive, Newport, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Mr Pinnell asked the court to take into account his client’s early guilty pleas, his young age and previous good character with no convictions to his name.

The court heard the defendant is a carer for his grandmother.

Recorder Payne said to Williams: “It is plain that you were acting in a management role.

“This included directions as to restocking, telling a person where to go to make sales, offering him working hours at one point and monitoring his stock in cash levels.

“I accept that there does not appear to be any suggestion that those working for you were doing so under the basis of any threat, pressure or intimidation.

“I take it from the messages that I've seen and that they were acting for you fundamentally on the basis of financial reward.”

Williams was sent to a young offender institution for 30 months and told he would serve half of that in custody before being released.