John Blackwell organised the event on July 4 at Newport Golf Club.

50 teams competed on the day for the ‘Progress Cup’ as part of the annual tournament.

The proud winners were the TSS Tigers, earning their third victory at the event.

Over the course of the tournament’s 30-year history, almost £300,000 has been raised for Cancer Research UK.

The charity uses these vital funds to support ongoing research into more than 200 types of cancer, striving to bring hope to those affected.

Cancer Research UK fundraising spokesperson for South Wales, Sophie Busson, praised the efforts of the community.

She said: "We’ve been at the heart of the progress that has already seen cancer survival in the UK double in the last 50 years, but we’re not stopping now.

"Incredible supporters like John Blackwell are helping us to go further and faster in the fight against the disease."

Ms Busson also highlighted the impact of Mr Blackwell’s consistent support.

"John has supported the annual Golf Day since it started and his involvement in the organisation of the event alongside Michael Locke, chair of the Newport fundraising group for Cancer Research UK, has seen it raise close to £300,000.

"We want to say a huge thank you to John and all of the participating teams at Newport Golf Club for their commitment to the cause."

The charity’s vital work also encompasses a commitment to creating a world where everyone can live longer, healthier lives, free from the impact of cancer.

For details on how to aid these efforts via fundraising for Cancer Research UK, visit cruk.org or call 0300 123 1022.