Torfaen County Borough Council is considering introducing red bags that will be used for plastic, cans, tins, and cartons.

The 90-litre bags will hold more than the current black boxes and will reduce the time it takes for crews to sort recycling at the kerbside.

Councillor Sue Morgan, the council's executive member for waste and sustainability, spoke about the proposed change: "We know a lot of residents already sort out their recycling into different black boxes, which makes a big difference to crews.

"The new bags will be easier to store, and the resealable lids will reduce the amount of litter caused by items blown from boxes."

She believes that these bags, which could be introduced in October if approved, will be better value for money.

They'll cost less and be more hardwearing.

Cardboard will still be collected in the blue bags and food waste in the brown caddies.

A survey conducted in 2023 showed that 87 per cent of participants would be prepared to separate their recycling.

Local authorities must reach 70 per cent recycling by 2025, per the Welsh Government.