LUKE PALMER, 35, of Avalon Court, Tranch, Pontypool was banned from driving for 21 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Glyndwr Road, Cwmbran on January 8.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

DANIEL HOSKINGS, 31, of Marten Road, Bulwark, Chepstow was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Sandpiper Way, Duffryn, Newport on January 8.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge.

SAMANTHA STRIPP, 39, of Lower Ty Gwyn Road, Garndiffaith, Pontypool was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis on June 19.

She was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £120 surcharge and £85 costs.

ANDREW LESLIE WATKINS, 41, of Queen Street, Blaina must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on December 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

STEPHEN ARMSTRONG, 48, of Powis Close, Newport must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on December 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MOHAMMED RAFIQ ALI, 41, of Livingstone Place, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on December 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KARWAN OSMAN AHMED, 23, of Vivian Road, Newport must pay £175 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on December 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

IAN MARK HOPES, 45, of Henwaen Street, Blaina must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on December 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KEVIN EDMUND HODGES, 46, of Somerset Way, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

YULIYA GRYGORYEV, 43, of Victoria Avenue, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

VIVIAN ALBERT EVANS, 57, of Shingrig Road, Nelson, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on December 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.