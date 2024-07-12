The First Minister Vaughan Gething has announced Rhian Bowen-Davies as the new Older People’s Commissioner for Wales.

A recognised expert chair of Domestic Homicide Reviews for older people, her tenure as commissioner begins in September when current commissioner Heléna Herklots' term ends.

In 2008, Wales pioneered the role of older people’s commissioner.

The role encompasses legal powers to defend and advocate for the interests of older citizens.

The commissioner promotes awareness of older people’s rights, confronts discrimination, encourages best practices in their care and monitors legislation impacting their interests.

Mr Gething showed his support, stating: "Our shared vision is of a Wales that enables people to live and age well, where ageism does not limit people’s potential in their later years.

"I’m pleased to appoint Rhian to the role, who will bring with her extensive experience in shaping policy and driving forward improvements to be a strong advocate for older people.

"I would also like to extend my thanks to Heléna Herklots, whose work, particularly during the pandemic, enabled the voices of some of the most marginalised people to be heard and to influence policy for the better."

In response, Rhian Bowen-Davies said: "It is an honour and a privilege to be offered the opportunity to serve as the Older People’s Commissioner for Wales.

"Working with and on behalf of older people, I’m looking forward to increasing awareness and understanding, upholding and promoting rights and addressing inequality.

"Together we will ensure our voices are heard at a local, regional and national level to realise the vision to make Wales an age-friendly nation."