Gwent Police have confirmed that nine arrests have been made in connection to a large amount of drugs found at properties in Bettws in the early hours of Thursday, July 11.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Large quantities of drugs were seized from properties in Bettws, Newport, following a series of warrants as part of Operation Diadem – an ongoing investigation since 2023.

Gwent Police officers carrying out nine warrants in Bettws, Newport. (Image: Gwent Police)

"A total of 100 officers, including those from neighbourhood teams and other teams, carried out nine simultaneous warrants in the early hours of Thursday 11 July, under the Misuse of Drugs Act ."

The force confirmed that after the warrants were carried out, nine arrests were made.

Those arrested include five men, six men, aged 26, 26, 27, 34, 40 and 41, a 29-year-old woman, and two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16.

Watch the video of the warrants being carried out in Bettws on the Gwent Police Facebook page.