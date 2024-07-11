The city council has been invited to host the seven-day cultural festival, which celebrates the Welsh language across various fields including literature, the performing arts and music.

It is hoped the event could bring millions of pounds into the city, if it is as successful as other recent editions elsewhere in Wales.

Billed as one of the largest youth festivals in Europe, the Eisteddfod yr Urdd typically attracts around 60,000 visitors, around a quarter of whom compete as finalists in the event’s various competitions.

Newport City Council documents show the local authority submitted a bid to host the Eisteddfod yr Urdd last April, and if cabinet members agree next week to take up the invitation, the city will host the event in three years’ time.

The annual cost of staging the festival is £2.4 million, and Newport Council will be expected to contribute £200,000 if the Eisteddfod yr Urdd is held in the city.

The council holds some reserve cash that can be used for that purpose, according to a report.

A specific site for the 2027 Eisteddfod yr Urdd has not yet been confirmed, but the council will need to find at least 25 acres of land for the “maes” (field), which holds an alcohol and entertainment licence, as well as 50 acres for parking and a further 15 acres for caravans and camping.

The council is expected to make a formal announcement on the festival site in September.

Local schools will also be expected to play a part in the Eisteddfod yr Urdd’s preparations, including offering space for rehearsals.

The city council acknowledges that hosting the Eisteddfod yr Urdd could bring “opportunities for learners to discover, learn, perform and be creative, offering Newport schools a unique opportunity to innovate through the expressive arts”.

There is also the chance to cement a “legacy” for good practice in the city, especially around youth and Welsh-language events and policies.

And hosting the Eisteddfod yr Urdd can also bring economic benefits to the city, the council notes.

The 2023 edition “generated an economic value of £8.5m in the local area” when it was held in Carmarthen, according to the city council’s report, and visitors to that year’s festival spent a reported £5.8m on goods and services from local traders.

“If accepted by the cabinet, as plans progress, we will work with hospitality, leisure and retail businesses across the city to ensure that the whole city feels part of and benefits from this huge event,” the council said in its report.