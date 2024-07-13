Junction 28 in Bassaleg, Newport, has recently been taken over by a new manager, who has history with the pub.

Head chef Simona Bordeianu, who has been working at the pub for the past two decades, has officially become the new manager.

The pub was closed for a week while a refurbishment and final details were confirmed, with Simona officially starting her role as manager from today, Thursday, July 11.

Junction 28 is well-known for its varied cuisines (Image: Junction 28) Simona has been dubbed "beloved" by the previous owners, who shared the news with customers on their Facebook page on Wednesday evening.

They wrote:

"Exciting News! Our Restaurant is Re-Opening!

"Dear Valued Customers,

"We are thrilled to announce that our restaurant will be re-opening under new management on Thursday, 11th July for lunch!

"After a brief period of transition from the old management, we are ready to welcome you back with open arms and delicious food. The best part?

"Our beloved Head Chef - Simona Bordeianu, who has been a cornerstone of our culinary journey for the past 20 years, will be taking over the management. With her vast experience and passion for exceptional cuisine, we are confident that your dining experience will be better than ever.

"We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all our loyal customers for your patience and support during this transition. Your loyalty means the world to us, and we can't wait to serve you again.

"Join us on our re-opening day for an unforgettable lunch and experience the exciting changes we've made. Stay tuned for more updates and sneak peeks of our revamped menu!

"Thank you for being a part of our family. We look forward to seeing you soon!"

Head chef Simona Bordeianu has taken over as manager of Junction 28 (Image: Junction 28)

Simona shared her delight at officially stepping into her new role, particularly the opportunity to meet the customers.

She told the Argus: "I'm so excited to get started. I've been a part of this family for 20 years now, and when the opportunity came up to take the pub on, I just went for it.

"I think the thing I'm most looking forward to about being manager is that I'll get the chance to be at the front a bit more and meet some customers and get to know them.

"While I love being head chef, you are hidden a bit, so it'll be really nice to get out there amongst our customers."

British, Mediterranean and other international cuisines are all available at Junction 28 (Image: Junction 28) Junction 28 is well-known among residents for including a variety of cuisines within their menu, from beloved British classics to Mediterranean food, all lovingly made by Simona and her team.

The news of Simona's new role has been met with delight by customers, who have said she is "amazing" and look forward to visiting the pub again, while wishing good luck to the departing owners.