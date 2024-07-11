Shaun Walker, aged 30, from Newport was wanted by police over allegations he had breached his licence conditions in early April.

He had been arrested after a stop check on a vehicle and then ran away from the police following his arrest.

The public were warned not to approach him and call 999 if they saw him.

After a manhunt, he was arrested on June 3.

Scrap metal dealer Walker was locked up for 12 years when he was a teenager after he was convicted of manslaughter following a trial.

The defendant, of Newman Close, was jailed for eight months at Cardiff Crown Court today after pleading guilty to escaping from lawful custody.

Walker was also remanded back into jail on licence until 2027 to serve the rest of his sentence for manslaughter.

He and another man were convicted of killing Barry Thomas in the Maindee area of Newport in 2013.

The victim was brutally attacked in a row over the sale of a moped.

Mr Thomas died in hospital of a catastrophic haemorrhage to the brain two days after the assault.

Walker's sentence was made up of eight years in a young offender institution and four years on extended licence.

The defendant had claimed that this prison recall is "for nothing" by commenting on a social media post about his recall in April this year.

He said the allegations around his recall were unfounded and, while taking responsibility for his conviction, said he has regretted his crime "ever since".

Speaking to the Argus on April 10, he claimed that the recall was the result of a family argument and that he had done nothing wrong, not threatened anyone and "kept my nose clean".

Despite this protest, Gwent Police had maintained that their original recall stood, and this has now resulted in Walker's arrest.

Gwent Police confirmed his arrest on social media at 11.15am on Monday, June 3.