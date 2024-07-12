Officers received a report of the theft of a charity donation tin just before 10.30am on Tuesday, July 9.

The alleged theft, concerns a charity donation tin being taken from the Well Pharmacy branch on 36 High Street in Llanbradach, within the Caerphilly county borough.

The tin is described as light orange, and had an unknown quantity of money inside.

The incident is believed to have happened sometime between 4pm on Friday, July 5 and 5pm on Monday, July 8.

Gwent Police are now asking for help and any information people may have about the incident to aid with their investigation.

A spokesperson said: "We received a report of the theft of a donation tin at around 10.25am on Tuesday 9 July.

"It is believed that a charity donation tin was taken from the Well Pharmacy in Llanbradach sometime between 4pm on Friday 5 July and 5pm on Monday 8 July.

"The tin is described as light orange in colour with an unknown quantity of money in.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or DM us on social media quoting log reference 2400227444."