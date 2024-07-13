TOBIAS PEMBERTON-EVANS, 20, of Glasllwch Crescent, Newport must pay £825 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 78mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on December 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHELTON PASIPANODYA, 23, of Arrow Close, Newport must pay £650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance at Harlech Retail Park on December 23, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOHN KIMBERLEY, 59, of High Street, Blaina must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TIA MORGAN, 20, of no fixed abode, Newport must pay £125 in a fine and costs after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Broad Street, Barry on June 8.

LAURA MORTON, 41, of Caerleon Road, Newport must pay £248 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 27 on the B4591 off slip road on December 16, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAMIE WALSHE, 35, of Anson Green, Newport must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Chepstow Road on December 23, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

REBECCA OWEN, 53, of Thirlmere Place, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DERI STOKES, 38, of Carlyon Road, Newbridge must pay £638 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A472 in Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly on December 23, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.