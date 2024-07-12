The St Fagans Castle pub, a cherished part of the community in Penarth, has raised £2,700 for two worthy causes, the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) and Marie Curie Penarth.

The bulk of the funds, slightly over £2,100, has been raised in support of Marie Curie Penarth, a palliative care hospice known for providing comfort to patients and their families.

A significant portion of this sum was generated through the pub's recent Big Sporty Auction, where sports enthusiasts bid on signed shirts, sporting memorabilia from a variety of Welsh rugby teams, Swansea City Football Club, and items from Eddie Avoth, the former British and Commonwealth Light Heavyweight Boxing Champion.

Eddie Avoth attended and acted as compere for the auction and donated a signed photo of himself wearing his champion belt and a signed certificate from the Boxing Hall of Fame to gather funds for the cause.

Furthermore, the St Fagans Castle pub sustains its commitment to fundraising through its weekly Thursday charity quiz and meat raffle for MNDA.

The popular meat raffle calls patrons to buy tickets where a lucky individual scores a hamper worth £50, filled with premium, locally sourced meat from Lushys, a local butcher.

These weekly events have so far raised almost £600 for MNDA.

Debbie and Huw Jones, at the helm of the pub, said: "We are so proud of our pub family for helping us raise over £2,700 for charity.

"Both MNDA and Marie Curie are causes that are incredibly close to our hearts as we have both lost loved ones to Motor Neurone Disease and cancer.

"Our wonderful bar manager's grandmother was also treated in Marie Curie so here at St Fagans, we know first hand how important these charities are and the work that they do for our community.

"We are consistently bowled over by how our locals and the community support our charity initiatives every week, we really couldn't do it without them!"

Committed to their pub's fundraising mission, Mr and Mrs Jones have spearheaded various initiatives, from Easter egg collections for a food bank to an ongoing static tin collection on the bar.

Located in the heart of Penarth as a Craft Union venue, the pub’s fundraising efforts contribute to the group’s wider "Make it a Million" campaign, aiming to raise £1 million across all Craft Union sites this year.

To stay informed about St Fagans Castle’s forthcoming events and fundraisers, visit their Facebook page.