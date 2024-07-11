South Wales Argus
Main road closed following police incident and emergency services at scene

Penalta Road, Gelligaer, closed due to incident

By Sallie Phillips

  • Penalta Road in Gelligaer is currently closed due to a police incident
  • Emergency services are on scene
  • Diversions are in place which could cause congestion

