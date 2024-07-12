Gwent Police have begun an investigation following a report of damage to a shop front in Blaenavon.

Paint was thrown over the window of a shop in Broad Street at around 10.30pm on Friday, June 14.

A video clip has been released showing two people in the area around the time of the damage.

Police are now looking for anyone who may have been in the area between 10pm and 11pm that day to help identify the two people in the footage.

A spokesperson said: "We're appealing for witnesses after a report of criminal damage to shop front in Broad Street, Blaenavon, after paint was thrown over the window, at around 10.30pm on Friday 14 June.

"CCTV footage shows two people in the area, dressed in high-visibility clothing, at the time of the damage.

"Both persons have face coverings on, but we’re hoping someone might recognise the clothing, mannerisms, or the way they walk.

"We’re also appealing for residents and motorists, who were in the area between 10pm and 11pm, to check their CCTV and dashcam footage to help us identify them.

"We also received a report of damage to a car parked outside an address in Llanellen, Monmouth at around 5pm on Tuesday 18 June, which is believed to be linked.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or send us a DM on social media, quoting log reference 2400197136.

"Alternatively, you contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."