Catherine Fookes was elected to represent Monmouth’s Town ward at the May 2022 local government elections when Labour became the largest, and ruling party, on the county council.

Last week Ms Fookes was elected as MP for Monmouthshire, taking the seat from the Conservatives, with a 3,338 majority and travelled to Parliament, in London, on Monday this week.

Most county council meetings had been on hold during the six week election campaign period but have resumed this week.

At a special meeting of the council’s performance and overview scrutiny committee its chairman, Conservative Alistair Neill, said it would be “helpful” to “seek clarity whether Cllr Fookes plans to continue to be a member of the committee.

“She wasn’t able to attend the previous meeting and found it difficult to attend more recently.”

Cllr John Crook said the Labour group has been discussing a forward plan for “reassigning people to certain committees.”

The Magor East with Undy member told the committee chairman: “It’s all in hand.”

Cllr Neil replied: “It’s good to know it’s in hand. Cllr Fookes continues to be a member of the committee until otherwise stated.”

The Gobion Fawr councillor described the special meeting as “particularly important” as it was discussing the council’s five year financial plan and suggested it should write to Cllr Fookes “seeking clarity” on her intentions.

Former Conservative MP Ben Bradley, who was also a former vice-chair of the party, represented Mansfield from 2010 until he lost his seat to Labour at the election, has also been a member of Nottingham City Council since 2017.