McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in Bridgend will offer a range of free, exciting activities for families to enjoy over the Summer Holidays.

The centre has been working on bringing a series of events to entertain and engage visitors, starting from July 16.

Included in these events is the return of the much-admired Great Summer Social, exclusive deals, and a School Uniform Exchange ahead of the new school term.

With more than 80 brands discounted up to 60 per cent off RRP, the Outlet promises an affordable shopping experience.

From July 16 to September 1, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend is set to host 'The Great Summer Social.' Expect free sports games and competitions designed for family-friendly enjoyment.

Wins could bring exciting prizes.

Engage in the High Jump competition, hang from the Hang Tight rings, and compete against a timer to bag rewards.

To add to the excitement, visitors can get a Great Summer Social bingo card from Guest Services, complete challenges, and redeem the card for a special medal.

Shopping gets a sporty turn this summer.

Visitors can browse through high-tech, on-trend sportswear from brands such as Puma, adidas, ASICS, and New Balance, all available for up to 60 per cent less.

There will also be Under Armour as the clothing brand opened its store at McArthurGlen Bridgend centre on July 11.

The school term is about to begin, and McArthurGlen Bridgend is doing its bit to make school uniform shopping easier.

On July 15, the centre will open a School Uniform Swap Shop.

Visitors can donate their pre-loved school wear in exchange for items that fit better.

The outlet encourages donations that include clothing, shoes, coats, and bags in good quality.

All the donated school uniforms will be made available for pick-up for free on August 17.

For more details on events, timings, and sales, visit McArthur Glen Bridgend Outlet's official website.