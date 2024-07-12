A short section of Manson's Lane, in the village of Manson, Monmouth, has been urgently closed by Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.

The closure has been made to enable the urgent repair of a burst water main.

Monmouthshire County Council have confirmed that it is expected that the closure will remain in place until and including Monday, July 15.

A signed diversion is in place for the closed route, which is a short section at the junction with Hereford Road.

Drivers are advised to continue to proceed down Hereford Road, following the road past Buckholt, before taking the first clear left turning onto Leasbrook Lane, which becomes Manson's Lane.