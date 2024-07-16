Campaigner Gill Walters outlined her experience growing up homeless and in temporary accommodation 60 years ago when she presented a 144 signature petition to reinstate a night shelter at Monmouth Market Hall.

It had been run by trained volunteers from the Churches in Monmouth Housing Group before coming under the control of Monmouthshire County Council at the outset of the Covid pandemic in March 2020.

Ms Walters told Monmouthshire council’s place scrutiny committee she wanted the authority to “restore hope to members of the community who feel disenfranchised and invisible.”

She said as an eight-years-old she and her mother became homeless when her father left the family’s rented home. For five years they moved “from place to place sleeping on floors or shared bedrooms” or where her mother could find work such as above a fish and chip shop or cleaning large houses.

As a result of becoming homeless Ms Walters said she developed “outsider syndrome” and was bullied at school, found forming relationships difficult and was vulnerable to exploitation.

She said the petition had been supported by people who’d taken part in the 24 hour sleep out on Monnow Bridge earlier this year.

Councillors agreed to recommend the petition for a debate by the full council as suggested by Councillor Louise Brown.

The Conservative said: “The best option would be to refer to the full council so we can have a debate on it. I’m concerned referring it to the cabinet member we may just have the response the Welsh Government policy is to do away with night shelters and provide permanent accommodation.”

The Shirenewton member said while that is a “good aspiration” she felt night shelters are needed as a “transition phase” and added: “I’ve seen people sleeping in the shop entrances in Chepstow and I’ve asked should they go to B and Bs but a lot of people are concerned about safety and drugs.”

She said the night shelter previously run by the churches had provided support and a safe space.

Abergavenny Park Ward Labour member Tudor Thomas supported a debate at the full council but said: “The Gateway Church had a night shelter in Abergavenny but did find there was an issue with supervision as sometimes incidents happen, it’s quite a big commitment.”

Churches in Monmouth were given planning permission to run the night shelter, at the Market Hall, with support from the county council and Gwent Police in 2019.

Two further petitions calling for the council to investigate using empty retail units in Monmouth for housing, with 142 signatures, and a single process to assess the needs of homeless people, signed by 119 people, the committee agreed, should be referred to the relevant cabinet member.