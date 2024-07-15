Perrett's Produce, run by Philip and Joanne Perrett and their children, opened in Caerphilly, in April this year.

Earlier this month, they had their first food hygiene inspection, and were awarded the highest possible rating of five.

The good news was revealed to customers on the shop's Facebook page on Friday, July 5, with Joanne posting a picture of the hygiene rating on the shop window and writing: "Wooohoooo, look just what came in the post!!!!

"Great news to come home to!

"Straight in the window!!!"

Speaking to the Argus on the rating, Joanne said: "We are a family run greengrocer and have worked extremely hard together to build our business from the ground up, into what it is today.

"To give our amazing customers just what they deserve - five stars!! Here at Perrett's Produce, ONLY THE BEST WILL DO... COME TASTE THE DIFFERENCE!"

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

Each inspection is carried out under three categories - hygienic food handling, which covers preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, covering including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control, and the management of food safety, which is defined as the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

According to these three categories, Perrett's Produce was classed as good in each category, with marks of five each time.

As a result of these gradings, the overall food hygiene rating given to Perrett's Produce has been five stars, or very good.

Perrett's Produce is usually open 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 3pm on Saturday.

Any opening hours changes or food offers are posted on their Facebook page.