Gwent Police closed Penalta Road in Gelligaer, just off West Road, just before 4pm on Thursday, July 11.

The road remained closed for just shy of an hour, re-opening just before 5pm.

Gwent Police attended the scene, which was a car fire, along with colleagues from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Gwent Police told the Argus: "We received a report of a car fire in Penallta Road, Gelligaer at around 2.50pm on Thursday 11 July.

"Officers attended along with personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service."

It was also confirmed that no one had been hurt in the fire.