We look at their cases.

Samuel Hudacek

(Image: Samuel Hudacek. Gwent Police)

Drug dealer Samuel Hudacek was caught supplying cocaine and trying to artificially inseminate a pet dog.

The 23-year-old from Newport was arrested at the Royal Albert pub in the Maindee area of the city where police found him with half a kilo of the class A drug.

He was jailed for three years at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Daniel Adams

(Image: Daniel Adams. Gwent Police)

A man poured petrol from a chainsaw over his ex-girlfriend and strangled her after he went “berserk” during an argument.

Thug Daniel Adams, 27, from Cwmbran also punched and kicked her, pulled her hair and spat at her during the shocking attack in her own home.

He was locked up for 12 months after he admitted non-fatal strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Dawn Maloney

(Image: Dawn Maloney. Gwent Police)

A woman “targeted and preyed” on elderly and vulnerable victims to steal cash and bank cards in three burglaries.

Drug addict Dawn Maloney, 39, from Newport would "trick" or barge her way into homes in the city during the hours of darkness.

Two of the people she burgled were in their seventies, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

She has previous convictions for similar offences and was jailed for four years.

Jordan van Vliet

(Image: Jordan van Vliet. Gwent Police)

A dealer ran a cocaine delivery service and dropped off the class A drugs at addresses around Newport.

Jordan van Vliet, 23, from Cwmbran admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine between September 2022 and January last year.

He was jailed for 26 months.

Jake Field

(Image: Jake Field. Gwent Police)

Drug users were queuing up at Jake Field’s Newport flat to buy cannabis.

Customers would wait patiently in line outside his home at a block of flats in St Julians.

The 23-year-old was jailed for just over two years after he pleaded guilty to making an offer to supply crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Shane Price

(Image: Shane Price. Gwent Police)

A drug dealer was found hiding under his bed when police called his mobile phone.

Shane Price, 29, from Newport was part of a “well-established criminal enterprise” selling heroin and crack cocaine in the Risca area.

The defendant ran an “extremely busy drugs line” which saw more than 10,000 text bombs sent out in one six-month period between March and September 2022.

He was locked up for four years and six months.