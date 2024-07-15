Penalta Colliery's engine house in Gelligaer was officially added to Save Britain's Heritage's 'Buildings at Risk' register on Wednesday, July 10.

It is one of 86 new entries, and the only one in Wales.

According to the charity's website, the buildings are each nominated for the list by "supporters, heritage professionals and the public", and each represent "interest to their localities and link us powerfully to our past".

The register is a national platform for raising awareness of neglected historic buildings and their potential to bring meaningful benefit to the places in which they stand if they are restored and reused.

In its day, Penallta Colliery, built between 1905 and 1909, was one of the largest collieries in Wales and in 1935 achieved the accolade of producing the most coal in a week in Europe.

This remarkable achievement was made possible by the hard work and dedication of the colliery’s miners.

All of the buildings were constructed in a unified architectural style in light brick with red brick detailing.

In the last few years, there has been some redevelopment of the site for housing and other purposes but the giant grade II* listed Engine House together with the nearby baths, also on the list separately, remain abandoned.

It is an imposing building with an impressive interior: there is a 100m long open hall with continuous arcading on all sides and unexpectedly detailed architectural decoration.

Architecturally, Penallta Colliery is a standout example of industrial design from the early 20th century. The Engine House, a large structure that still stands today, is particularly noteworthy.

The unexpectedly detailed architectural decoration throughout the interior further highlights the care and craftsmanship that went into its construction.

The nearby baths, also part of the colliery complex and listed separately, were a vital facility for the workers, providing much-needed relief and cleanliness after gruelling shifts underground.

Both the Engine House and the baths are now listed on Caerphilly’s 2023 Buildings at Risk list, emphasising the urgent need to preserve these significant pieces of heritage.

The inclusion on both Caerphilly's 2023 Buildings at Risk list and now Save Britain's Heritage list highlights the critical state of the building and underscores the importance of immediate action to prevent further decay.

SAVE’s At Risk register serves as a call to action for conservation efforts, aiming to restore and protect these irreplaceable structures for future generations.