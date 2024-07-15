Michael Cooney, 32, from Newport assaulted Paul Mellor at the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran after hearing voices he and his colleague wanted to kill him.

The defendant, who was being treated at a ward there, had earlier been shouting that "the police were coming to kill him and that they were going to shoot him”.

Newport Crown Court heard that Cooney has been diagnosed as a schizophrenic.

Heath Edwards, prosecuting, said: “The defendant, who has a significant physical presence, is described as charging at Mr Mellor like a bull out of a gate.

“He struck him with a powerful blow and the victim fell to his knees and his mind went blank.

“The victim told him, ‘Look what you’ve done to my face!’

“That seemed to calm him down.

“There was blood pouring from Mr Mellor’s face.”

Cooney had also “wrestled” with Mr Mellor's colleague Liam Hampshire.

The defendant, formerly of Stow Hill, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding to Mr Mellor and a charge of assaulting an emergency worker in respect of Mr Hampshire.

Both victims had attended court.

The offences took place in March 2021.

Cooney has previous convictions for affray, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

His barrister Kevin Seal said his client has been receiving mental health treatment at St Cadoc's Hospital in Newport.

He added: “The defendant wishes to apologise to his victims.

“He did not wish to cause injury or upset to either of them.”

The judge, Recorder Christian Jowett, sentenced to a hospital order under the Mental Health Act.

He told the defendant: "This sentence is intended to help you, not punish you."