A Newport man is to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to strangling a woman and stealing £20 from her.
Lee Morgan, 35, of Gaer Park Drive, Newport has denied two counts of intentional strangulation and one count each of assault by beating and theft.
It is alleged that the offences took place the Abercarn area of Caerphilly on February 26, after which Morgan was arrested.
Morgan is due to return to court on February 2 next year, when he will stand trial accused of the offences.
MORE NEWS: Drug runner was delivering cannabis all over city
Until then, the defendant was granted conditional bail after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article