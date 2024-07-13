Lee Morgan, 35, of Gaer Park Drive, Newport has denied two counts of intentional strangulation and one count each of assault by beating and theft.

It is alleged that the offences took place the Abercarn area of Caerphilly on February 26, after which Morgan was arrested.

Morgan is due to return to court on February 2 next year, when he will stand trial accused of the offences.

MORE NEWS: Drug runner was delivering cannabis all over city

Until then, the defendant was granted conditional bail after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.