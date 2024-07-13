New Welsh secretary Jo Stevens is pushing for a quick solution to support the workforce and the supply chain amidst the challenges faced by Tata Steel in Port Talbot.

The company is in transition, driven by the objectives of the Transition Board, now switching from the planning to the execution stages of its operations.

Ms Stevens was appointed to the role after the July 4 general election and has since taken charge of the board, hosting the first meeting under the new government on July 11, with representation from business, unions, the Welsh Government, and politicians.

In the meeting, Ms Stevens highlighted the need for a unified, fast-paced approach in proposing ways to support parties affected by Tata Steel's transformation, running alongside the ongoing negotiations with the company for future UK prospects.

The recent closure of the Morfa Coke Ovens and Blast Furnace 5 has directly impacted numerous contractor and supply chain jobs, reliant on the processes which have ceased.

Ms Stevens emphasised that the board is expected to foster equality, serving as a neutral partnership between political representatives, businesses, and unions.

Her groundwork in understanding the nuances of the scenario involved meeting current steelworkers in a Port Talbot cafe, visiting the Tata Steel Skills Academy where she met apprentices, and later travelling to RunTech in Swansea, a firm within Tata Steel’s supply network.

She said: "This Government is determined to do all it can to protect our Welsh steel industry and has immediately reset our approach on how we work with businesses and communities. We will work collaboratively with a single focus to support our steel industry and affected communities. “But businesses and workers are already feeling the impact of Tata Steel’s transition. The time for talking is over. I have today commissioned a rapid assessment of how we can offer immediate support and further announcements will follow soon. “We will deliver for workers and businesses in Port Talbot and across South Wales, whatever happens.” The Transition Board has access to up to £100 million, including £80m from the UK government, to invest in skills and local area regeneration programmes.

The board was conceived to aid those affected by the proposed shift to low-CO2 steelmaking, after Tata Steel announced proposals to invest £1.25 billion last September, incorporating a UK Government grant worth up to £500 million.