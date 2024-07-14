The Two Rivers was refurbished in 2017 alongside the Two Rivers Lodge that boasts 23 rooms and holds a four-star status. This means the pub hosts many Chepstow visitors that come from far and wide for events such as the Summer Sessions Tom Jones headliner that was held last weekend.

So, are they making a good impression on our Chepstow tourists? Well, with a change in management in recent months, their reviews are looking promising.

Deputy Manager Kelly Evans stressed their focus on family engagement. She said: “Being family orientated is so important to us, as long as the kids are happy, everyone is happy! Over certain holidays we hold events such as breakfast with Santa and over Halloween we throw a disco.

“Our secret is that we give the service we would expect when we go out for a meal or a drink. Our general manager Sam Spencer has the biggest heart and just wants to create a welcoming space for whoever walks through our doors.

The Two Rivers have a deal for every weekday. Monday to Friday, you can get a two-course meal at lunchtime for £14.50, or three courses for £17.25. In the evening, you can eat three courses for £20.75. Reviewers on TripAdvisor have labelled this as “great value for money.”

On Wednesdays they host their ‘Pie and a Pint’ offer where you can indulge in a ‘hearty’ pie with your choice of draft beer for £14.75.

‘Steak and Wine’ Thursdays mean you can get a glass of wine and a sirloin steak for £18.75. Lastly, ‘Fizz Fridays’ offer 20% off bottles of Prosecco.

Supervisor Owain Josh Woodward, 27, from Newport, believes their two pints of Estrella for £7 deal starting from next Friday is the best deal they offer.

Mr Woodward started his career in hospitality age 16 but joined the team at the Two Rivers five months ago. The best part of his job, he says, is meeting new people everyday.

He said: “It is a great environment to work - all of the staff here are bubbly and friendly. Our strategy surrounding service is that we believe its not only what you say to customers but also how you make them feel.

“With a change in higher management over the last month, we have Sam Spencer and Kelly Evans running the show and I urge anyone who has had a bad experience here before, or debated coming to us, to give us a go. Now is the time.

“We are dog friendly; we have a doggy station with blankets and water for your furry friends, we are also kid friendly with a good-sized kid's menu.

“You can come to us for a cocktail, or to watch the football or rugby. We play all games broadcast on ITV and BBC.

“To add to this, our live music is coming back very soon, and we host quiz nights every other Wednesday. The next one on 24th July. It is a really exciting time to be a part of this pub.”

(Image: Holly Morgan, Newsquest)

According to Mr Woodward, the pub serves over 450 people on an average Sunday and over 300 in the week during lunch service (11am-5pm).

The extensive choice of draught options includes Estrella, San Miguel, Amstel and Carlsberg, Neck Oil, Guinness, Wainwright, Marston’s Pedigree, Orchard Thieves and Old Mount Cider – with the £4.50 Carlsberg being the cheapest on offer.

The most popular pint is Estrella, and most ordered food items are the pies and chicken kebabs.

The team at the Two Rivers encourage people to give them a go and support the new management in their first few months of operation.