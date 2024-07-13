A firearms unit were sent to Kyle Pryzborowski’s home in Newport “not knowing what they were walking into”.

As it happened the 23-year-old only had a toy gun and surrendered “with the minimum of fuss”.

Pryzborowski’s barrister said his client’s 999 call was “a cry for help”.

Prosecutor Pamela Kaiga told Newport Crown Court: “During the call, the defendant stated that he had a gun and he intended to harm himself, others and also the police when they attended.

“Firearms officers detained and arrested the defendant and when they searched his property they found an imitation firearm which he stated was a BB gun with some yellow pellets.

“He was interviewed and provided a prepared statement during which he confirmed that he'd had a difficult few weeks after he and his partner had separated and on that night he had consumed a lot of alcohol and had a mental health breakdown.

“The defendant apologised for making the threat and stated he had no intention to harm anyone other than himself.”

Pryzborowski, of John Bull Close, pleaded guilty to making threats to kill.

The offence occurred on June 2.

He has a previous conviction for possession of a bladed article in February 2021.

Hilary Roberts said in mitigation: “This was a cry for help although it was completely inappropriate. It was a hollow threat.

“He surrendered himself to the police when they arrived and did not have the gun.

“The gun was a toy with a weak spring mechanism.”

The court heard the defendant had already served the equivalent of an 11-week prison sentence after being remanded in custody following his arrest.

The father-of-one’s job as a floor layer was also still open to him if he received a suspended sentence, Mr Roberts added.

The judge, Recorder David Payne, told Pryzborowski: “The police didn’t know what they were walking into that night.

“They didn’t know if they would be facing lethal force.”

He said he was prepared to spare him immediate custody because he had surrendered immediately upon their arrival and had not brandished the gun.

The defendant was jailed for 10 months, suspended for two years.

Pryzborowski has to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also made the subject of a three-month alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement.

The defendant must pay a £187 surcharge and £150 costs.