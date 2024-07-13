Alisha Williams plans to convert a former office in the town’s Cardiff Road into a “dog grooming parlour including a dog washing booth and grooming table, holding cages and a seating area for customers”.

Plans laid with Caerphilly County Borough Council show the new business will operate out of a small building previously occupied by Griffiths Memorials – according to Ms Williams, the site is currently vacant.

It is proposed the new dog grooming parlour will operate between the hours of 8am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday.

Caerphilly Council planners noted the proposed change of use would not involve any external changes to the existing building, and in their view judged the new use of the site would be “compatible” with the surrounding area.

The council’s environmental health department did not raise any concerns around noise or the proposed opening hours, and during a recent consultation period the council did not receive any objections from people living nearby.

The council granted planning permission, subject to conditions.