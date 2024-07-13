Howard Reynolds, 47, pleaded guilty to affray committed in Newport last Christmas on December 22, 2023.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the offence was captured on CCTV.

Reynolds, of Oakley Street, Newport pleaded guilty on the basis “he has in his hand a roofing tool, not a knife or bladed article”.

MORE NEWS: Man accused of threatening a woman with a brick and damaging her car

His barrister Thomas Stanway asked for a pre-sentence report for his client.

The defendant is due to be dealt with on August 9.

Judge Shomon Khan warned him “all sentencing options” would be open.

Reynolds was granted conditional bail.

Emma Harris appeared for the prosecution.