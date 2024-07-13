The number of puppies at Hope Rescue has more than tripled in comparison to the same period last year, with the charity receiving requests to accommodate 85 puppies since the beginning of the year.

This increase in puppies is linked to the unprecedented rise in dog ownership during the pandemic.

Many of these aptly named 'pandemic puppies' were not neutered and are now having puppies of their own.

Robin the Pointer was taken to Hope Rescue whilst she was giving birth to eight puppies (Image: Hope Rescue)

The market for puppies has reached a saturation point with no buyers for unsold or unplanned litters.

In panic, the owners contact Hope Rescue for help.

The charity, like the rest of the animal rescue sector, is operating at full capacity.

This is due to a rise in stray dogs and a slowing number of dogs being adopted.

Sara Rosser, head of operations at Hope Rescue, highlighted the burden that accepting large litters of puppies places on their resources.

She said: "Taking in large litters of puppies brings additional pressure for our rescue centre and for our network of foster homes."

This includes the need for separate areas, specialist equipment, and precautions to avoid spreading of diseases or infections.

As an instance, there is the case of a one-week-old litter of four that arrived at Hope Rescue after being abandoned in a horse yard in Merthyr Tydfil.

Similarly, Robin, a Pointer, was brought in just as she was giving birth, adding eight newborn puppies to the already strained resources at the rescue.

A practical solution to unplanned litters is neutering, and Hope Rescue ensures all adult dogs are neutered and ready for adoption.

The charity also deals with a quarter of the unclaimed stray dogs in Wales, most of which have not been neutered on their arrival.

Ms Rosser stated: "A staggering 97 per cent of dogs arriving have not been neutered."

The charity has seen dozens of puppies given up already this year (Image: Hope Rescue)

Financial strains play a role in owners failing to neuter their pets.

She added: "With the ongoing high cost of living, there are additional pressures on families who may not be able to meet the costs of neutering, or the routine costs associated with keeping dogs healthy".

To manage the current puppy influx, Hope Rescue is urgently recruiting volunteer foster homes to increase capacity.

They also need more donations to help fund their work.

In the first six months of the year alone, 60 puppies came under their care compared to 14 in 2023.

A further 15 puppies were taken in during work to support the local authorities and Animal Licensing Wales as part of their mission against low welfare and illegal breeding.

More information about Hope Rescue, volunteering as a fosterer or donating, visit the Hope Rescue website.