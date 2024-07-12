A MAN was arrested for an alleged assault in Ebbw Vale on Thursday.
Officers from Blaenau Gwent's neighbourhood policing team were responding to a report of disorder in the Ebbw Vale area.
One man was arrested for an alleged assault by officers.
A second man who damaged a police vehicle and attempted to flee the scene was caught by officers.
The news was confirmed by Gwent Police's Blaenau Gwent officers X, formerly Twitter, account, at around 10.30pm on Thursday, July 11.
Tonight officers were called to disorder in the Ebbw vale area.— Gwent Police | Blaenau Gwent Officers (@GPBlaenauGwent) July 11, 2024
One male was arrested for assault ✅
Another male decided to damage our police vehicle and quickly fled the area ❌
However, he was not quick enough for our neighbourhood officers 🏃♂️ #DontGetCaughtInTheNet pic.twitter.com/EUBcJG4Y8G
