Officers from Blaenau Gwent's neighbourhood policing team were responding to a report of disorder in the Ebbw Vale area.

One man was arrested for an alleged assault by officers.

A second man who damaged a police vehicle and attempted to flee the scene was caught by officers.

The news was confirmed by Gwent Police's Blaenau Gwent officers X, formerly Twitter, account, at around 10.30pm on Thursday, July 11.