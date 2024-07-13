Rhian Bowen-Davies, the newly-appointed older people's commissioner for Wales, has the full hands-on support of outgoing commissioner, Heléna Herklots CBE.

In a supportive statement, Ms Herklots said: "I welcome the announcement that Rhian Bowen-Davies will be the next older people’s commissioner for Wales, taking on a role that is an honour and a privilege to hold.

"Having worked with Rhian, I know she will bring a range of knowledge, experience and expertise to the role, and will be a dedicated champion for older people and their rights.

"“I’m sure that my team, who have supported and enabled me to deliver so much for older people during my term as commissioner, will give Rhian a warm welcome and support her as she takes on the role.”

The commissioner, pioneered by Wales in 2008, has legal powers to defend and advocate for the interests of older citizens, among which their rights, discrimination confrontation, best care practice encouragement, and legislation impact monitoring stands paramount.

First Minister Vaughan Gething officially announced Rhian Bowen-Davies as the new commissioner, with her term starting in September.

Known as a leading specialist in chairing Domestic Homicide Reviews for older people, Bowen-Davies' significant experience and skill set brings high hopes to her new post.

Mr Gething expressed his confidence in Bowen-Davies, stating: "Our shared vision is of a Wales that enables people to live and age well, where ageism does not limit people’s potential in their later years."

Gracious in her response, Ms Bowen-Davies said: "It is an honour and a privilege to be offered the opportunity to serve as the Older People’s Commissioner for Wales.

"Working with and on behalf of older people, I’m looking forward to increasing awareness and understanding, upholding and promoting rights and addressing inequality."