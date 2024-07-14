HSBC are returning to Blackwood town centre from next Friday, July 19.

According to a Facebook post from Blackwood Town Council on Thursday, July 11, a pop-up branch will be coming to the council offices just off Gravel Lane.

They will be in attendance at this location from Friday, July 19 until Friday, August 1.

Blackwood has been without a main HSBC branch since the previous one closed in July last year.

Blackwood Town Council have said this move of the pop-up is to support the residents who use the Caerphilly branch, which is currently undergoing a major refit.

The Caerphilly branch is closed while new machines are being installed into the branch, and is expected to reopen on Friday, August 9.

HSBC currently has a pop-up branch in Blackwood on Tuesdays between 10am to 3pm, which will return to normal hours from Tuesday, August 6.

A spokesperson for Blackwood Town Council said: "It is encouraging to see that HSBC is investing in the community to help speed up services in branch."

Independent councillors for Blackwood ward Kevin Etheridge and George Etheridge have expressed their delight at this news and the bank's commitment to supporting their customers.

They told the Argus: "We are pleased that HSBC have decided to come to Blackwood at the time of refurbishment of the Caerphilly branch and we urge residents to attend and give support especially with the Post Office and the bus station nearby."

HSBC has confirmed that advisors will be on hand from Friday at the council offices to help with a range of queries, including but not limited to: