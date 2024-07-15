We all know that rugby in Wales plays a unique role in our national life - and perhaps especially the Six Nations. This was why the cross party Senedd’s Sports Committee has called for it to be protected as a free-to-air tournament.

The sport faces a number of challenges in terms of reduced playing numbers in Wales.

Concerns have equally been raised with our committee about the impact of placing the tournament behind a paywall and the effect that this could have on playing numbers: we were told that "if you can’t see it, you can’t be it".

Many people recognise the damaging effects that have been seen by putting cricket behind a paywall in 2006.

Between 2006 and 2015, there was a 32 per cent reduction in playing numbers. The same cannot be allowed to happen to rugby.

Growing up, boys and girls in Wales are inspired to take part in the sport by watching rugby and this is why it is essential that the Six Nations tournament should stay as accessible as possible.

It has been a busy week in the Senedd.

During First Minister’s questions I challenged the beleaguered leader of the Welsh Government, Vaughan Gething, to stand up for Wales’ interests when it comes to fair funding.

We in Wales lose out because of the way we get cash, as the formula is based on population instead of need.

As a result, we don’t get the same amount as other areas of the UK. The new Westminster government has an obligation to change this, or else we will not be able to invest sufficiently in our public services and our economy.

This was not the only issue I raised during plenary - I also called for action on industrial pollution.

The legacy of chemical waste in our valleys is poisoning our land. Readers will be aware of the plight of Ynysddu in Caerphilly County where chemicals called polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, still contaminate the water and the landscape.

The actor and campaigner Michael Sheen has drawn attention to this scandal recently.

My Plaid Cymru colleague Peredur Owen Griffiths and I have backed local councillors and campaigners to get answers about why these toxins aren’t being cleaned up.

By now, the production of these chemicals is banned in 151 countries, including the UK, but their legacy remains in the land that was polluted many years ago. I called for a national response led by the Welsh Government to protect our communities.

Of course, another legacy of our industrial past is the coal tips that are all over our valleys, and I challenged the First Minister Vaughan Gething to bring in a new law quickly that will clean up the sites and make sure that these disused coal tips are safe.

The cost of clearing these coal tips should be shared with Westminster, because the coal industry and the harms done to our communities predate devolution. The test will now be for Keir Starmer to show us whether he will do what's right and ensure Westminster pays its share for the wrongs of the past.