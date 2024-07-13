Sue Rooks celebrated her 95th birthday on Wednesday, July 9, at her home in Wool Pitch, Greenmeadow, alongside five generations of women from her family, including new-born great-granddaughter Frankie May.

Sue currently lives with her daughter Elisa Jones, and son-in-law Allan, but was originally born in Hamilton Street, on Corporation Road in Newport in July 1927.

Born as the middle child of three, with elder sister Mary Hughes, who sadly died just weeks after her 100th birthday in February, and little brother John, who also sadly has already passed away, Sue is part of the Fitzgerald family.

Sue with her elder sister Mary Hughes (Image: Julian Hughes / Denise Manship) Her father William worked in Lysaght’s and did other labouring jobs, while mother Elsie was a homemaker who played the piano in The King Hotel, also known as The King of Prussia pub.

Sue met her future husband Graham Rooks while they were teenagers, and they went on to marry and have four daughters, Julie, born in 1952, Elisa, born in 1953, Denise, born in 1957 and Kerry, born in 1962.

Sue with her daughter Denise and great-great granddaughter Frankie-May (Image: Denise Manship) The family moved to Porthmawr Road, Cwmbran in 1956 and sadly Graham passed away in 1982.

The family has been continually extending over the years, with Sue now having 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

According to third daughter Denise, she is "very proud" to be able to name every single one.

The five generations were reached in 2016, when Sue's granddaughter Georgia Dudman gave birth to her son Matthew, who is now seven years old.

However, the fifth generation of women in the family was only reached earlier this year, when Denise's granddaughter and Sue's great-granddaughter Tegan Price gave birth to daughter Frankie-May on May 15.

Sue with her great-great granddaughter Frankie-May (Image: Denise Manship) Frankie-May Price was born to Tegan and Liam Price, who currently live in Coed Eva in Cwmbran.

Frankie-May's grandmother and Sue's daughter Denise said: "It has been so special for our mum to celebrate her 95th birthday by meeting Frankie-May for the first time.

"We know she really enjoyed her day and was able to have lots of visits from other members of our loving family."