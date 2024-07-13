Torfaen currently has three PSPOs relating to dogs, deciphered every three years.

These include dog fouling, in which it is illegal to fail to remove dog waste from any land the public has access to.

There are also dog exclusion spaces, with 140 areas in the county where dogs are forbidden; places such as school grounds, children's play areas, and marked sports pitches, as well as the Lapwing breeding area near Garn Lakes Nature Reserve.

The last regulation is dogs on leads, an offence to let one's pet off the leash in specific areas. These include Garn Lakes, Cwmbran Boating Lake and the council's cemeteries.

As part of the review of these regulations, Torfaen County Borough Council is asking if residents still support the mentioned PSPOs, and to have their say on if any changes should be made, or believe they should be abolished.

An online consultation has been launched on the council's website for this purpose, which residents are encouraged to participate in before midnight on Friday, July 26.

Councillor Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: "The PSPOs are an important tool in the council’s fight against keeping our public spaces clean and safe for everyone to use.

"Filling out the survey on Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) is crucial for ensuring our community's voice is heard."

PSPOs were brought in as part of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Each area covered by a PSPO has signs covering the rules to encourage people to comply, along with details of how to report violations.

Breaching a PSPO is a criminal act, which could result in a Fixed Penalty Notice of £100, or a fine up to £1,000 on conviction.